SOFTBALL: Hawks take flight in sixth for comeback victory

Despite a slow start, the Hawks made a huge turnaround beginning in the fifth inning. They first tied the game and were passed by the Miners again, but were determined to make their comeback. They were at the bottom of their pitching order, but that didn’t stop them. Marquez and Osborne got base hits and were on base when Beasley came up to bat. On the second pitch, Beasley knocked the ball into the outfield to send Marquez and Osborne home to tie the game at five.