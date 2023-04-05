BASEBALL: 2023 Rawhide roster includes three Diamondbacks top prospects

The three players in the top 30 prospects for the Diamondbacks are Druw Jones, Manuel Pena and Andrew Pintar. Druw Jones was drafted second overall by the Diamondbacks in the 2022 MLB draft but suffered a left shoulder injury during his very first batting practice with the organization. He will make his professional debut with the Rawhide this season. He is the third best prospect in the Diamondbacks system and the 15th best prospect in the MLB.