BASEBALL: Tigers defeat Blue Raiders in tournament semifinals

The Tigers took down the Blue Raiders in the third game of the Ron Robinson Invitational Tournament on April 4 with a score of 6-2. After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers stepped up to score four runs in the second and take a lead that the Blue Raiders were unable to catch. Freshman pitcher Guillermo Rosales pitched the entire game and held the Blue Raiders to only two runs. The Tigers are playing the Exeter Monarchs in the finals of the tournament on April 5.