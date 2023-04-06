BASEBALL: Monarchs make fifth inning comeback, win championship

The Monarchs overtook the Tigers in the fifth inning for a comeback victory in the championship game of the Ron Robinson Tournament on April 5. After a single run in the first inning, the Monarchs didn’t score again until the fifth. In that time, the Tigers scored six runs, but the Monarchs didn’t give up. After the Tigers changed pitchers, they slowed down at bat and played smarter baseball, which paid off with six runs in a single inning. They were awarded the championship plaque after the game and Aidan Robertson was named the most valuable player of the tournament.