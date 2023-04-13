SOFTBALL: Eagles pitcher soars in first league game

Erickson pitched the entire game for the Eagles and only allowed the Monarchs to score one run. In the second inning, Avery Hupp got a triple off of a hit to center field and was batted in by the next batter for Exeter’s only run of the game. After that, the Eagles didn’t allow a single batter to make it on base. Erickson only threw four more hits in the next three innings and all were either pop ups or were thrown out at first. She didn’t walk a single batter and struck out seven batters.