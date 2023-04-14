BOYS TENNIS: Monarchs beat Bears 5-4, prepare for playoff run

Brooks, a senior, played against Leo M in a close matchup that lasted well past the other top four games. In the first set, Brooks was up first 5-1 and M promised him that he’d come back from behind. It ended up going to a tiebreaker and Brooks prevailed 7-3. Due to the tiebreaker and their close matchup, they were on the court nearly an hour and a half playing the second set, which Brooks won 6-4.