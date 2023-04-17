BASEBALL: Mustangs sweep series against Hawks

The Tulare Western Mustangs ended their series against the Mission Oak Hawks with a 13-1 win on Friday, April 14. After beating the Hawks 5-2 on April 12 at home, the Mustangs more than doubled their runs when they visited Mission Oak on their field. The Tulare Western offense had their time to shine in a dynamic fifth inning in which the Mustangs scored eight runs. On defense, pitcher John Callison stayed on the mound all seven innings, allowing five hits and one run. He struck out eight batters and didn’t walk a single one.