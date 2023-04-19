BASEBALL: Porterville pitcher throws 14 strikeouts

Torres shut down the first three pitchers in the Monache lineup in the first inning, with one strikeout and two fly outs. The next two innings, he struck out three batters in a row. By the end of the sixth inning, he had collected 14 strikeouts and held the Marauders to a single run. He walked only a single batter the entire game and it was at the end of the sixth inning. Torres was relieved in the seventh inning after the Panthers were up 6-1 in order to give another pitcher some practice.