BASEBALL: Monarchs offense pulls off seventh inning win

The next batter struck out and the Huskies decided to intentionally walk Gunnar Lentz, the lead off batter for the Monarchs, in hopes of a double play. Zack Williams hit a pop up to right field and was out, but Munger and Lentz progressed to third and second base. Then Ruiz stepped up to the plate. He’d been consistent at the plate all night. He’d already hit a double in the third and a triple in the fifth and batted in four runs. Ruiz hit another double to send Munger sprinting for home plate. By the time he touched it, the Monarchs had stormed the field to swarm Ruiz as they celebrated.