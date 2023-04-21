The Lindsay girls varsity basketball team defeated Torres High School from Madera in the finals of the valley championships in Fresno with a score of 53-37. After finishing third in the East Sequoia League behind Corcoran and Strathmore, they were the only team in the league to make it to the valley championships. They defeated Strathmore in the semi-finals to get there. As the number five seed they overcame the odds to win the Division IV bracket.