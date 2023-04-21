Champs on the milk carton:
Crystal Creamery honors basketball valley champions
Crystal Creamery honors two Tulare County basketball teams that won valley championships on milk cartons to be sold across the state
MODESTO – Lindsay High School girls’ basketball and Tulare Western boys’ basketball will be included on the commemorative milk cartons after securing the valley championship this year.
The Central Section basketball champions will be honored on commemorative milk cartons from Crystal Creamery, including two Tulare County teams. The Tulare Western boys basketball team and the Lindsay girls basketball team will be featured on the cartons in stores this week. The cartons will be in local grocery retailers and other stores from Bakersfield all the way to the Oregon border.
“These commemorative cartons have proven to be very popular with the student athletes, their classmates and the fans of local Section Champions,” said Brian Carden, vice president of sales and marketing for Crystal Creamery. “Our cartons are a great way to mark one of the most memorable moments of both the student athlete and their classmates’ young lives”
The Lindsay girls varsity basketball team defeated Torres High School from Madera in the finals of the valley championships in Fresno with a score of 53-37. After finishing third in the East Sequoia League behind Corcoran and Strathmore, they were the only team in the league to make it to the valley championships. They defeated Strathmore in the semi-finals to get there. As the number five seed they overcame the odds to win the Division IV bracket.
“I think for every little kid that sees the older girls on the carton it’s something that’s inspiring,” Lindsay head coach David Nucum said. “It should be something that’s motivating in the small town of Lindsay or even in the county.”
Also in division IV, but in the boys bracket, the Tulare Western boys varsity basketball team beat Kerman High School in the valley finals with a score of 60-40. Led by brothers Carmine and Malachi Ficher, the team returned to the finals for the first time since 2007 and brought home the trophy. After finishing fourth in the West Yosemite League, the Mustangs were the only team from the league to make it to the finals.
“I think once [the team] finds out that that’s happened they’re going to be pretty excited,” Tulare Western head coach Keith Rickard said. “It’s definitely going to reach a larger audience. To be able to be recognized that way, I think those kids will think it’s pretty cool.”
This is the 11th year that Crystal Creamery has been a CIF sponsor. Over the years, they have recognized over 600 Central Section Champions from several sports. Crystal Creamery’s sponsorship of the CIF supports over 470 high schools from Bakersfield to Crescent City. It has become a tradition for championship teams to be recognized on cartons and they will be sold across northern California.