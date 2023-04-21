SOFTBALL: Tigers’ four-run first inning leads to win

The Woodlake Tigers take off with a 4-0 lead to defeat the Lindsay Cardinals for their second league win
LINDSAY – The Tigers scored more runs in the first inning than they did the entire game the last time they faced the Cardinals.
The Woodlake Tigers took home their second league win with a 10-1 defeat of the Lindsay Cardinals on Wednesday, April 20. Despite facing Lindsay’s pitcher, Victoria Frias, who is one of the best pitchers in the East Sequoia League, the Tigers scored four runs in the first inning to pull ahead quickly. On defense, they held off the Cardinals from scoring a single run until the sixth inning.
“We had a different offensive approach of just trying to get the ball in play,” Woodlake head coach Ramon Lara said. “The girls did a really good job of that right off the bat.”
The Tigers made it through their entire lineup before the Cardinals collected three outs in the first inning and six out of nine made it on base. They were aggressive at the plate with the goal of getting everyone on base. Four batters hit singles. Ella Lara, Noemi Aldana, Marriah Ellis and Joey Huntington scored runs to put the Tigers ahead 4-0.
The last time the Tigers faced the Cardinals, they won 3-1. This time, they scored more runs in the first inning than they did the entire last time they played Lindsay. Frias is considered to be one of the best pitchers in the East Sequoia League, so the Tigers came prepared to face her.
“I think with her the key is not trying to do too much, put the ball in play and let things happen,” Lara said. “You’re not gonna get a lot of good cuts on her, she’s just that good.”
Despite Woodlake’s high score, Frias pitched a great game. She struck out ten batters and only walked two. Over her years on the team, Frias has become a leader for the other girls on the team. She also scored the only run the Tigers recorded in the sixth inning. After being walked, she stole one base, then was batted in by Kiannah Vasquez.
“She came in as a freshman already an accomplished pitcher,” Lindsay head coach Roger Gonzales said. “Now she’s taking ownership for the team. She’s matured a lot.”
The Lindsay Cardinals are 1-2 in league play and are fourth in the East Sequoia League. They’ll face Wonderful College Prep Academy at home on April 22 and hope to record another league win before they face Orange Cove, the only team to beat Woodlake this whole season.
Woodlake is 2-1 in league play after their loss to Orange Cove. It was their first loss this season. They will play Corcoran at home on April 25.