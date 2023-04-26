SOFTBALL: Marauders’ pitcher bats in three, beats Panthers

Porterville’s pitcher, freshman Sophia Martinez, also had a great start. In the third inning, she had an off inning that the Marauders were able to capitalize on. Freshman Avery Smith got the first hit to get on base and was followed by Sareena Lemus and Devyn Emerson, who bunted to get on base before Sanchez stepped up to the plate. She didn’t need any time to adjust, but hit a triple on the first pitch she faced. After the three runners on base scored, Sanchez stole home to put the Marauders up 4-0.