BASEBALL: Cardinals come back to beat Aztecs

The Lindsay Cardinals beat the Farmersville Aztecs 7-3 in their matchup on Thursday, April 27. Though the Cardinals scored the first two, the Aztecs followed it up with three more and the Cardinals had to come back from behind before winning it all. Junior John Mosqueda batted in the winning run by senior Gio Chavez. Mosqueda then took the mound to close out the game, striking out seven of the 13 batters he faced.