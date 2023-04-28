BOYS TENNIS: Monarchs make playoffs after decade-long drought

The Exeter boys’ tennis team ended a monumental season on Tuesday, April 25 after a loss to Yosemite High School in the first round of playoffs. This was the first year the Monarchs qualified for playoffs in over a decade. They were 10-6 overall, coming in second place in the Tri-County Sequoia league. They were moved up to Division IV for the playoffs and were the fourth overall seed. The team more than met their goal of finishing with a winning season and making the playoffs.