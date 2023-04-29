SOFTBALL: Hawks hustle to score 11 against Mustangs

Offensively, Briseno had a huge play in the sixth inning to score the Mustangs’ second run. She came up to bat and bunted to get on base. Chojnacki picked up the ball and made an error, overthrowing it past the first baseman. Briseno took off and made her way around the bases. With Bray waving her in from third, she made it all the way around and beat the ball back to home plate, opting to leap over the catcher’s glove rather than sliding to avoid the tag.