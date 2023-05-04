BASEBALL: Bullpups shut down Hawks in first inning

Despite trying five different pitchers, none of them seemed to be able to shut down the Bullpups. Although none of the final six innings were as exciting as the first, the Bullpups kept scoring a run or two in nearly every inning, except the second and sixth. Leading the Bullpups, Dominik scored on every at bat, with two hits and one walk. The Perezes bat one after the other and anchor the Bullpups batting lineup. Isaac also had an impressive performance at the plate, batting in two runs and scoring two himself.