BASEBALL: Cardinals honor legendary coach, win big against Spartans

The Lindsay Cardinals defeated their longtime rivals the Strathmore Spartans 15-3 on Thursday, May 5. The Cardinals scored 14 runs by the end of the third inning, a massive leap from their previous game against the Spartans. The first time they met this season, the Cardinals squeaked out a 5-3 win after nine innings. This time, they knocked it out of the park with 15 runs and held the Spartans to only three. For the Cardinals, the motivation may have been the presence of legendary Lindsay coach John Morrelli, who was honored by the team before the game.