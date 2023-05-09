SOFTBALL: Tribe remains undefeated in league, come back against Hawks

For the rest of the game, both teams were tight on defense and neither offense scored a single run in the final three innings. The Tribe dove for balls in the outfield and communicated effortlessly to make plays. The Hawks were strong and efficient. After the Tribe scored their final run in the fifth inning, Mission Oak pitcher Grace Chojnacki struck out the two of Tulare Union’s top three batters. She’s been a foundational player for the Hawks this season. But all it took was one lull for a loss.