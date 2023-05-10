BASEBALL: Cardinals clinch league, break tie with Tigers

The Lindsay Cardinals came back from a one-point deficit to defeat the Woodlake Tigers and take first place in the East Sequoia League on Tuesday, May 9. The Tigers and the Cardinals were tied in league, with records of 5-1. In the second to last game of the year, the two rivals faced off to determine who would come out on top. In the final inning, Lindsay junior Bailey Brown hit a single to send his teammates, Anthony Mosqueda and Gio Chavez home to score the fourth and fifth runs and beat the Tigers. With the win, the Cardinals have at least clinched a share of the league championship.