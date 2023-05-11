BASEBALL: Cavaliers dethrone Monarchs in final regular season game

After losing 1-0 the day before, the CVC Cavaliers overcame a small deficit to beat the Exeter Monarchs 4-2 on Wednesday, May 10 in the final game of the season. Though the Monarchs got on the board first with two runs in the second inning, the Cavaliers quickly tied it up in the third inning off of a triple by Ivan Pepe. Cavaliers relief pitcher Bryce Crook came in for the third inning and pitched the rest of the game, allowing zero hits and zero runs.