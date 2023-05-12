SOFTBALL: Marauders thwart Panthers comeback in overtime

On Thursday, May 11, after the Marauders put three runs on the board the Panthers mounted an impressive attempt to come back against their cross town rivals, sending the game into an extra inning. Though the Marauders have a significantly better record, something about the rivalry between the two Porterville schools seemed to spur both teams to play their best game. As he is retiring at the end of the season, Monache coach Dave Koontz witnessed his last game between the rivals, taking home a final win.