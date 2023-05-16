BASEBALL: Hawks even the score against Emperors

The Mission Oak Hawks finished the regular season with a 3-2 win over the Dinuba Emperors on Friday, May 12. After losing 7-2 to the Emperors on May 10, the Hawks came out swinging and that made all the difference. It was a 2-2 game in the bottom of the fifth when sophomore Gage Hastin stepped up to bat and hit a double off the first pitch, sending Nick Retiz home for the winning run. The Hawks and the Emperors had identical records at the beginning of the week. After the Emperors’ win on May 10, the Hawks needed to win to tie the records again.