College Track & Field: Giants take home the gold in NorCal championships

During prelims for the Giants’ men, Jimenez was 11th (10.78), Jones was 12th (10.80) and Kemp 21st (10.96) in the 100; Kemp was 14th in the 200 (22.89); Julian Reynoso (El Diamante) was 13th (51.36) and Jayden Torres (Monache) 16th (51.84) in the 400; Adam Aguilera (Tulare Union) was 17th in the 800 (2:04.44); Fernando Hernandez (Porterville) was 14th (4:11.44) and Anthony Illan (Redwood) was 17th (4:17.77) in the 1,500; Gary Turner (Atlanta) was 16th in the 400 hurdles (58.89); Hollis and Michael Williams (Golden West) tied for 16th (5-8.75) in the high jump; Octavio Gonzalez (McFarland) was 15th (11-11.75) in the pole vault; David Ankama (Clovis West) was 14th (20-2.5) in the long jump; Hollis was 15th (40-10.5) in then triple jump; Huguenard was 10th (41-4.5) and Leonardo Gonzalez (Tulare Western) was 15th (39-3) in the shot put; and Landon Husley (El Diamante) was 15th (139-4) and Hollis 17th (125-3) in the javelin.