El Diamante’s Malone a section champion in boys hurdles
Photo by Jon EarnestEl Diamante’s Reanna Soto (5) breaks from the starting blocks during her heat race of the girls 100 meters at the Central Section Championships masters meet on May 20 in Clovis. The senior finished in 11th place with a time of 12.45 seconds.
sg-track-malone-wins-300-h-je
Photo by Jon EarnestEl Diamante High’s Jazper Malone eyes the second-to-last hurdle on his way to a first place finish at the Central Section Championships masters meet on May 20 in Clovis. The senior clocked a winning personal record time of 39.27 seconds, qualifying for the May 26-27 CIF state meet.
sg-track-r-100-hurdles-je
Photo by Jon EarnestRedwood High’s Sierra Nelson intently looks on as she competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles at the Central Section Championships masters meet on May 20 in Clovis. The senior finished in fifth place with a personal best time of 15.40 seconds.
sg-track-r-garcia-200-je
Photo by Jon EarnestRedwood High’s Jonathan Garcia, right, battles San Luis Obispo’s Justin Schroeter and Clovis West’s Jaih McElroy in the first heat of the boys 200 meters at the Central Section Championships masters meet on May 20 in Clovis. Junior Garcia finished 11th in a personal best time of 22.33 seconds.
sg-track-bawanan-serpa-je
Photo by Jon EarnestEl Diamante’s Brooklyn Bawanan, left, touches hands with Redwood High’s Graycie Serpa following the finals of the girls 400 meters at the Central Section Championships masters meet on May 20 in Clovis. Bawanan finished fifth in 58.24 seconds while her fellow freshman Serpa finished seventh in 58.30.

Miners teammate Lalanne also qualifies for state meet with third place in the boys pole vault

FRESNO – El Diamante High senior Jazper Malone will get to close out his high school career at its limit _ the CIF State Meet. He’ll also get to go with the distinction of Central Section Masters Champion.

Malone turned in a personal record time of 39.27 seconds, capturing first place in the 300 meters hurdles during the May 20 masters meet at Buchanan High’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. His win allow him to return to the same site for the May 26-27 state meet.

Malone will be joined by his El Diamante teammate, fellow senior Mason Lalanne, who placed third in the pole vault with a PR of 13 feet, 6 inches. Fellow Miners senior Andres Padilla also cleared 13-6, but based on misses will have to settle for fourth place and an alternate spot.

Redwood High’s Isaiah Galaviz just missed qualifying as well, finishing fourth in the high jump with a personal best of 6 feet, 3 inches. While that was the second best mark in the event, he is an alternate based on misses.

Redwood’s Jenna Creason finished in fifth place in the girls discus (128-11) while the Rangers’ Sierra Nelson clocked a PR of 15.40 seconds to place fifth in the 100 hurdles. El DIamante freshman Brooklyn Bawanan finished fifth in the 400 meters in 58.24 seconds.

