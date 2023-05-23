El Diamante’s Malone a section champion in boys hurdles

Miners teammate Lalanne also qualifies for state meet with third place in the boys pole vault
FRESNO – El Diamante High senior Jazper Malone will get to close out his high school career at its limit _ the CIF State Meet. He’ll also get to go with the distinction of Central Section Masters Champion.
Malone turned in a personal record time of 39.27 seconds, capturing first place in the 300 meters hurdles during the May 20 masters meet at Buchanan High’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. His win allow him to return to the same site for the May 26-27 state meet.
Malone will be joined by his El Diamante teammate, fellow senior Mason Lalanne, who placed third in the pole vault with a PR of 13 feet, 6 inches. Fellow Miners senior Andres Padilla also cleared 13-6, but based on misses will have to settle for fourth place and an alternate spot.
Redwood High’s Isaiah Galaviz just missed qualifying as well, finishing fourth in the high jump with a personal best of 6 feet, 3 inches. While that was the second best mark in the event, he is an alternate based on misses.
Redwood’s Jenna Creason finished in fifth place in the girls discus (128-11) while the Rangers’ Sierra Nelson clocked a PR of 15.40 seconds to place fifth in the 100 hurdles. El DIamante freshman Brooklyn Bawanan finished fifth in the 400 meters in 58.24 seconds.