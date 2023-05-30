Early exits for El Diamante boys athletes at state track and field
Section champion hurdler Malone, pole vaulter Lalanne don’t advance from qualifying rounds in their specialties on May 26 in Clovis
CLOVIS – El Diamante High’s two qualifiers for the California state track and field meet had short stays in the competition during qualifying rounds on May 26 at Buchanan High’s Veterans Stadium in Clovis.
Senior Jazper Malone, the Central Section division and Masters champion in the boys 300 intermediate hurdles, came up more than a second shy of his winning time from the previous week. He finished seventh in his heat in 40.35 and didn’t qualify for the finals.
Only one hurdlers advanced from that race to the finals, which was won by Darryll Stevens of Southern Section school Jordan High in a time of 376.44 seconds.
The Miners’ other state rep was senior boys pole vaulter Mason Lalanne, who had qualified with a best vault of 13 feet, 6 inches. Lalanne missed on all three of his attempts at 14 feet, 6 inches and was eliminated.
Buchanan High senior Hilton Green eventually won the event, clearing 16 feet, 6 inches. He helped the Bears place third in the boys team standings with 30 points, while Granada Hills won the team title with 36 points.
Green was one of three Central Section athletes to capture state titles. The others were Caruthers High senior Nailea Fields (167 feet. 6 inches in the girls discus) and Clovis High senior Sydnie Vanek (20 feet, 7.75 inches in the girls long jump).
Wilson High from Long Beach captured the girls team title with 44 points. Buchanan was the top Central Section team scorer; eighth with 19 points.