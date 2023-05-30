Woodlake captures first section baseball title in four decades

Tigers complete D-VI run with 7-0 win over Orange Cove to win its first title since 1982
VISALIA – The Woodlake High Tigers capped off its greatest postseason baseball run in four decades with a 7-0 shutout of Orange Cove High on May 27; capturing the Central Section Division VI championship.
The victory gave Woodlake (20-8) its first section baseball title since a Sierra Division crown in 1982. The No. 6 seed Tigers reached the finals by upsetting second-seeded Kern Valley. 6-5, on the road on May 23. The No. 8 Titans (15-14) had reached the finals with an 11-9 win over No. 5 Torres on May 23, and earlier had toppled top seed Shafter.
Woodlake pushed across solo runs in the second and third innings, then added two in the fourth for a 4-0 lead. But the Tigers broke it open in the sixth thanks to a three-run double by Landon Gomez. Woodlake finished with eight hits, and capitalized on three OC errors,
The Tigers drew the No. 6 seed in the Division V Southern California regionals, and opened on the road in Pomona against undefeated Ganesha High (18-0) on May 30. If the Tigers pulled off the upset, they would play the winner of No. 2 Lincoln-San Diego and No. 7 Bloomington High on Thursday, June 1. The regional finals are on Saturday, June 3 at the highest remaining seed. Games start at 4 p.m.
Rangers bounced from playoffs by eventual champ Centennial
A Bakersfield steamroller, Centennial High, knocked the Redwood Rangers out of the Central Section Division I playoffs, eliminating the East Yosemite League champions by an 8-1 score in Visalia on May 23. It ended Redwood’s strong 24-6 season, which was highlighted by a perfect 15-0 run through EYL action.
The ninth=seeded Golden Hawks (19-13) fresh off an upset of top seed Bullard, continued the momentum by taking a 2-1 lead through six innings against Rangers ace pitcher Joey Volchko. The visitors then delivered the knockout, erupting for six runs in the top of the seventh to win going away.
Centennial went on to capture the D-1 crown, pulling out a 4-3 win over No. 2 seed Buchanan. That earned the Golden Hawks a SoCal Regional quarterfinal date at No. 2 South Hills on May 30. Crespi High from Encino drew the top seed in the bracket, which runs through Saturday, June 3.