Woodlake captures first section baseball title in four decades

The Tigers drew the No. 6 seed in the Division V Southern California regionals, and opened on the road in Pomona against undefeated Ganesha High (18-0) on May 30. If the Tigers pulled off the upset, they would play the winner of No. 2 Lincoln-San Diego and No. 7 Bloomington High on Thursday, June 1. The regional finals are on Saturday, June 3 at the highest remaining seed. Games start at 4 p.m.