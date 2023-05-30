Woodlake softball’s title bid ends short of final
Top-seeded Tigers edged 2-1 by visiting Dos Palos in the Division V semifinals
WOODLAKE – The top-seeded Woodlake High Tigers fell into a two-run hole and couldn’t quite dig themselves out in the semifinals of the Central Section Division V softball playoffs.
The Tigers (23-4) pushed across a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to draw close, but couldn’t finish the comeback and lost 2-1 to Dos Palos at Woodlake High on May 23. The 12th-seeded Broncos (13-9) then lost by a 6-1 score to Boron High in the section finals on May 27 in Fresno.
Woodlake’s Audrina Rodriguez scattered seven hits and two runs against Dos Palos, but the Tigers were limited to just three hits and struck out seven times against Broncos hurler Breann Raney. The visitors got two hits including run-scoring triple from Liliana Coronado.
The Tigers still enjoyed a strong spring season, tying Corcoran High for second place in the strong East Sequoia League behind Division IV section champion Orange Cove. Freshman Marrian Ellis paced the offense, batting over .400 while leading the team in hits and runs batted in.