Rawhide gets on the big screen

New ownership group plans to install 21- by 40-foot video screen in left field by opening day of 2020 season

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – The Visalia Rawhide has made it to the big screen.

No, Hollywood isn’t making a movie about a rural Minor League Baseball team that won its first championship in 40 years, but rather the Visalia Rawhide are following up their historic run with a gigantic video screen in the outfield.

Sam Sigal, vice president and co-owner of First Pitch Entertainment, announced the team would be adding a video board during a Dec. 7 press conference announcing Sam and his family as the new owners of the Rawhide.

The 21-foot tall, 40-foot wide video board will be in left field. It will have a bright 330×660 pixels on a viewing screen that is 17 feet tall and 34 feet wide to provide fans with a more modern digital experience. “Visalia Rawhide” will appear in 36-inch letters across the top of the video screen.

The screen is a major investment for the Rawhide at a cost of $568,000 through the company Nevco. It will be funded using capital improvement money that is part of First Pitch’s newly signed 10-year lease agreement with the City of Visalia for Rawhide Stadium at Recreation Park. At its Dec. 16 meeting, the Visalia City Council approved $200,000 of the team’s capital improvement budget for the next two years. The remaining $168,000 will be paid for by First Pitch, which will be reimbursed for that through its annual capital improvements in 2021.

The video board is expected to be ready by Opening Day of the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 against the Stockton Ports. For more information on the ballclub, visit www.milb.com/visalia.