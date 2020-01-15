City Council approves grants to 12 youth-based nonprofits

City Council approves grants ranging from $3,500 to $6,500 for organizations serving at-risk youth

By Reggie Ellis

VISALIA – A dozen Visalia-based nonprofits will start the year with a little bit extra in their bank account.

At its Dec. 16 meeting, the Visalia City Council approved grants for 12 nonprofits supporting youth activities in town. The nonprofits ranged from arts and literature to nature field trips and agriculture education. In all, 17 organizations applied for more than $102,000 in funding but just $65,000 was awarded with the average grant size being just over $6,000. These projects serve a diverse population and age range, including juvenile justice/gang involvement, teen pregnancy, students K-12, and at-risk children. Of the 12 recommended grants, three provided “seed” money for new programs, one is for scholarships, seven are ongoing programs, and two are new applicants. This year’s recipients were as follows: