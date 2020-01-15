Dwelle buys more of Main Street for redevelopment

Dwelle’s most recent purchase was buying Ralph Bookout’s vacant, burned-out property in the 200 block of West Main Street. A massive fire destroyed three buildings across from the Visalia Fox Theater the day after Christmas in 2018 and the site has been boarded up since. It’s been a gloomy reminder that the downtown will need new investment if it is to continue to thrive and remain that “Jewel of the Valley” people rave about.

The blaze was a major blow to locals and left a huge void in the downtown. The three-alarm fire damaged six local businesses with one, Cafe 225, permanently closing its doors. At the height of the fire, there were nine fire engines, three ladder trucks fighting the midnight inferno. Now all that is left is a plywood wall.

At the time, Visalia mayor Bob Link said “[the fire] will not affect downtown. There’s no doubt in my mind that the property will be demolished with probably something even nicer to replace it.”

As if heeding the words of the former owner of Link’s Menswear, a former downtown fixture, Dwelle is now busy organizing a team to decide details of what could be a four-story residential identical, commercial and office complex. Dwelle expects it will be a good fit for downtown designed to accommodate nearly 40,000 square feet depending on how many stories are built.

As if to put an exclamation point on the idea, the Downtown Visalians have lobbied the city to allow them to erect a Visalia mural on the boarded-up wall to be painted in coming weeks. Here is what it will look like. The City Council approved the request at its Jan. 6 meeting.

Dwelle note there are some key logistics he expects to take advantage of as he tackles this ambitious project. First, its location across from the historic Visalia Fox Theatre is huge plus. Then there is its proximity to both the existing and planned Kaweah Delta towers and a major parking structure directly behind the site. Dwelle said he would likely tie into the parking garage with a pedestrian bridge for tenant and customer access. On the ground floor he expects to line up two retail or restaurant tenants. As for medical suites he says he has had some preliminary discussions along those lines.

“We’ve been working on this for just about a month so its early to offer any specifics,” Dwelle said.

Despite the big plans, Dwelle wants to ensure downtown doesn’t lose “the vibe that got it here.”

“We don’t want to lose more of the Mom and Pop businesses we love to see.”

Dwelle is not alone in his plan to invest in Downtown. He said he admires JR Shannon’s work to launch businesses that cater to younger Visalians along East Main and elsewhere. He is also watching Matt Ainley’s Darling Hotel on Court Street to open later this year with a rooftop lounge overlooking the city center.