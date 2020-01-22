Local company to pick up city’s trash can dilemma

Our little town of Visalia made it to national trade journal on recycling,” Ross said. “We had 15-20 recycling companies call us expressing interest in the material, which was fantastic.”

Ross had previously reported to the city council on Dec. 16 that his department had received three proposals to reuse, recycle or dispose of the cans. That list is just one now after Ross said the city had selected a local agriculture plastics recycling company’s proposal.

“The proposal by AZS Dependable Inc. was determined to be the most beneficial to the city,” Ross said. “They propose to transport the material to their warehouse in Visalia’s Industrial Park, where they will disassemble the cans, shred the segregated material, and sell the resin for remanufactured products.”

Ross said AZS Dependable Inc. is able to recycle the material and has a market for it. The company’s fee is $51,085 and City staff are working with them on the timeline of the project.