Local homeless live without shelter the longest

Tulare-Kings leads the nation in homeless people who have lived on the streets for several years

By Reggie Ellis

TULARE COUNTY – Tulare and Kings counties are home to the most dire circumstances of homelessness in the entire nation.

The two-county area, where most of the homeless population lives in Visalia, had the highest percentage of homeless people who have lived on the streets without shelter for several years, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2018 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress.

Known as chronically homeless, 286 people in the Tulare-Kings Continuum of Care (CoC), statistical areas where homeless people are served, have been without shelter for a year or at least four separate times in the past three years. To make matters worse, 95.8% of those who are chronically homeless in the area have no place to go for shelter. That’s the highest percentage in the nation, more than Los Angeles, Fresno, Oakland and Long Beach and 10% higher than similarly sized areas, urban areas not among the nation’s 50 largest cities, in Eugene, Ore., Vallejo, Calif., Oxnard, Calif. and Savannah, Ga.