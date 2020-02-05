Analysis: Lack of beds keeps homeless on the streets longer

In 2018 alone, an average of 23 new households were identified as needing either RRH or PSH each month but, due to the scarcity in PSH and RRH resources, only 6 households were enrolled each month. Between 2016 and 2019, number of chronically homeless increased by 36% (180 to 244 people, respectively), but the number of total PSH beds only increased by 7% (from 223 to 238 beds).

“The situation is already worse,” Smith said. “Those who were not homeless a year ago are now chronically homeless due to a bureaucratic nightmare.”

Recently, Smith said the state took half of the funding going to the highest allocated areas, such as the Valley, and gave them to the lowest allocated areas. For example, Tulare-Kings was budgeted for about $375,000 for 2019 of the California Department of Housing’s Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program but was only awarded a little less than $200,000. Conversely, the CofC covering Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne and Mariposa counties was budgeted for just over $150,000 in ESG for 2019 but was awarded more than $450,000. Fresno and Madera counties’ CofC was so frustrated, Smith said they didn’t even file an application, potentially leaving a quarter of a million dollars on the table. Tulare County was already receiving about half of the homeless funding per person compared with Sacramento, Bakersfield and Fresno, one-third of Oakland’s funding and a quarter of San Mateo County.

“This is a formulaic issue,” Smith said. “They are putting people in positions who have no idea what they are doing.”

Smith said the Tulare-Kings region is also not an entitlement region, meaning it does not automatically get funding from the state government for homeless like larger cities, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco. Instead, she said Tulare-Kings must apply for funding through a competitive process against other places they may have more staff and resources. This differs from the federal process where funding is guaranteed based on population.

“We qualify for the bare minimum in funding under the state’s scoring system,” Smith said. “They don’t take into account the realities of our community.”

In addition to a lack of housing, Smith said there is an overabundance of meth. From spring of 2016 until spring of 2018, Tulare County had a higher rate of hospitalizations for amphetamine-related overdose than the state average, according to the California Opioid Overdose Surveillance Dashboard. Unlike opioids or cocaine, Smith said there are no proven medications to help addicts transition into sobriety.

According to the American Addiction Centers, there has been some success to treating meth addiction with naltrexone, a drug generally used in the treatment of alcoholism. UCLA researchers discovered that patients who were given naltrexone after they completed their detoxification had “significantly reduced” cravings for meth, were even less aroused by meth when in its presence and reported that they didn’t enjoy it as much as they used to and were less likely to want meth again. However, longitudinal studies are lacking on the subject.

“There is not a medical solution to get to the other side of the disease,” Smith said.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of all people experiencing homelessness, an estimated 130,000 people, call California home, followed by New York (17% or 91,897 people); Florida (6% or 31,030 people); Texas (5% or 25,310 people); and Washington (4% or 22,304 people). California and New York had the largest numbers of people experiencing homelessness and high rates of homelessness, at 33 and 46 people per 10,000. However, California has also seen the largest decreases in homelessness in the last year (-1.2% about 1,560 people) and the fourth most in the last decade (-6.5%).