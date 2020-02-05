City plans to SWEEP up illegal dumping with utility fee

Councilmember Phil Cox said residents would label the fee a way for the city to cover the cost of its conversion to a three-can waste system, which has cost the city nearly $6 million, more than half a million over its initial budget. Cox asked how the money will be tracked to prove the revenue is not used to offset the costs of replacing the city’s former split trash cans.

“If we do this, we don’t spend a dime until the money’s in the bank,” Cox said to staff.

Nagle said the city would create a new fund for SWEEP that is entirely separate from any other funds.

Masica said the program would be run similar to the city’s graffiti abatement program, where city crews identify issues early in the morning and then go out and paint over the graffiti before most people go to work. Mascia said the city’s water use enforcement could be the staff used to identify issues early on as they are patrolling city streets every day.

“We saw tremendous progress with the graffiti program,” Mayor Bob Link said. “If you remove it fast and quick enough it discourages people from doing this. I get more complaints on trash in the community other than the homeless.”

Public works manager Jim Ross addressed the council’s concerns that having a program to remove illegal waste would encourage illegal dumping. Ross said strong enforcement, including taking photos of illegal dumping at homes to identify those responsible, would be key in ensuring the success of the program. Without, Ross said, people will continue to dump items into the roadway that can cause traffic hazards.

Councilmember Brian Poochigian said he wanted to increase the fine because it was creating a public safety problem but also suggested adding a fee if people want to call the city to come pick up large waste items.

“It’s a better service for our community, especially if we’re going to have these guys out there,” Poochigian said. “It will keep the city clean and help beautify the city.”

Councilmember Greg Collins asked if the SWEEP crew would be overlapping services with other departments and if their work could include highway cleanup.

Mascia said highway work would need to include intensive safety training for liability reasons and would probably not be allowed by Caltrans. SWEEP crews would also not replace the work being done by other departments to remove debris in the roadway, collect shopping carts and pick up trash at city parks, including the city’s ECO program, which employs homeless people to clean up the city.

“SWEEP will compliment other City efforts and allow staff with other responsibilities to return to their primary duties,” Mascia said.

The council unanimously authorized staff to move forward with the $1 per month per customer fee and initiate the Proposition 218 process. Prop. 218 was a constitutional amendment passed by California voters in November 1996. The initiative prevents local government entities from creating new or increasing existing taxes, fees or charges without a vote by the property owners within the jurisdiction. If one more than half of the property owners submit a written protest against the tax, they can block the tax from taking effect. Nagel said staff is proposing that any action taken by council include an annual consumer price index increase per year but that any increase to the base fee would require an additional Prop. 218 hearing.

Mascia said staff will prepare the noticing of the Prop. 218 hearing in the next three to four months and hold the higher prior to the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year in June. He said the program could be implemented sometime during the 2020-21 fiscal year.