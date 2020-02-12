One-way traffic could drive down auto business

Auto shops, car lots say plan to extend one-way traffic on Main and Center streets would hurt business

By Reggie Ellis

VISALIA – Auto shops and car lots are saying the city’s plan to extend one-way traffic on Main and Center streets to Ben Maddox could be driving their businesses in the wrong direction.

The comments were made by used car lot, auto repair, tire and towing companies during two community workshops on Jan. 29 to provide those in the area with information and findings from its traffic study regarding the conversion of two-way traffic to one-way traffic on Main and Center from Santa Fe Street to Ben Maddox Way.

The study, conducted by TJKM Transportation Consultants, said the proposal to convert traffic to one-way was initiated by the city council in an effort to improve pedestrian and bike safety and enhance economic vibrancy in the area by improving the flow of traffic.

Rutvij Patel, project manager for the study, said the traffic analysis found that the eastern segments of both roadways would not have adequate lengths to handle traffic in both directions in the next four years. He also said that one-way traffic tends to be safer for pedestrians and cyclists who have less traffic directions to contend with. One-third of intersections on Main and Center streets from Santa Fe to Ben Maddox have a greater collision rate than the state average. The worst intersection is Main and Santa Fe, where consultants say there is significant confusion as Main transition from one-way to two-way traffic. From 2014 to 2018 there were five collisions at that intersection. The intersection of Center and Bridge Street had three collisions during the same four-year time span. Despite the collisions, the intersections on the two roadways in eastern downtown have a high level of service, meaning there are not many issues with lane configurations, signal timing and turning volumes.