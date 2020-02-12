Slam Dunkin’ into Visalia area market

America’s No. 1 donut chain opens its first location in Tulare County with long lines in the lobby and drive-thru

By Reggie Ellis

VISALIA – Dunkin’ opened in Visalia last week, marking the first location in Tulare County for America’s No. 1 donut chain.

If there was any question if locals were eagerly awaiting the opening of Tulare County’s first Dunkin’ the long lines zig zagging through the lobby and cars in the drive-thru backing up onto Mooney Boulevard certainly answered them. The location makes an appropriate dozen for franchise owner Aharon Aminpour who said people started showing up at 2 a.m., more than three hours before he opened the doors at 5 a.m. The first 50 people received Dunkin’ gift cards, paper hats and tote bags. The demand has remained strong at the store in the week following the opening.

“The response has been fantastic,” Aminpour said. “We know this was going to be a prime location and we are excited for Visalia to start running on Dunkin’.”

Dieago Minnis spent most of the morning at Dunkin’s debut. He started by bringing his wife at 6 a.m. and then returned at 10 a.m. to meet his sister-in-law, neither of which had ever experienced Dunkin’ Donuts. Minnis, a facility supervisor with the Kaweah Delta Medical Foundation, is originally from Massachusetts, where founder Bill Rosenberg opened the first location in Quincy, Mass. in 1950.

“I just came back from Massachusetts where there is a Dunkin’ on every corner,” said Minnis, who moved to Visalia in 2005. “When I found out there wasn’t any Dunkin’s here I almost moved back. I was stoked to find out one was finally opening.”

Minnis said Dunkin’ has a cult following on the East Coast similar to Starbucks on the West Coast. It also has its own language. Unlike Starbucks, where tall means small, Dunkin’s small is 16 ounces, the same as Starbucks grande (medium) size. An “extra extra” means additional pours and pumps of cream and sugar and “extra light” means extra cream.