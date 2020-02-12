Visalia man calls in phony report of shooting inside his home

Police arrest Blythe Wayne, 44, for filing a false police report

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – Visalia police were quick to action last week when they got a call about shots fired inside a Visalia home.

At 12:29 p.m., last Wednesday officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Clark regarding a subject inside a residence with a firearm. The original call stated that shots had been fired inside the residence. Officers arrived on scene, established a perimeter and began attempting contact with the occupants.

All occupants were safely removed from the residence, and no injuries were reported. Blythe Wayne, 44, was contacted outside the residence. Through further investigation Wayne was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for filing a false police report.

Visalia police logs

Wednesday, Feb. 5

At approximately 2:24 p.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a burglary alarm at The Barn gas station located at 202 N. Plaza Drive in the City of Visalia. Upon arrival officers discovered that an unknown suspect(s) used an unknown item to gain entry to the closed business and fled with an undetermined amount of property.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (559) 713-4738.