City funds mounting for ‘Fort Visalia’ affordable housing project

“It is SHE’s opinion that inclusion of these Measure R funds will provide added leverage for the grant application since it supports housing and transportation integration,” the staff report stated. “This project is competing against projects in Oakland and Los Angeles.”

The funding is one piece of $5.5 million SHE plans to raise to construct: a bike path on Santa Fe Avenue connecting the existing Santa Fe Trail segments at Houston to the north and Tulare Avenue to the south; bicycle facilities on Center Street to connect Santa Fe Avenue to the Mill Creek Trail next to Imagine U; and sidewalks to fill in gaps. Additionally, the application will also include over $1 million for various programs to be implemented by Visalia Transit. The bicycle improvements are part of SHE’s plan to provide matching funds in its application for up to $30 million from the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program for the estimated $27 million housing project.

If the application is funded, city staff is already working on a using a combination of separated bike lanes and shared lanes to complete the bike path segments.

Self-Help Enterprises CEO Tom Collishaw has repeatedly said The Lofts at Fort Visalia project “checks a lot of boxes” in terms of government funding. On Nov. 4, the city council pledged $2 million in city housing funding toward the unique project on condition that SHE find other funding to complete construction of the project.

On Dec. 9, Betsy McGovern-Garcia, director of real estate development for SHE, said the nonprofit’s application to the AHSC grant is solely based on a project’s ability to reduce greenhouse gases and is not tied to housing directly. In addition to the Santa Fe Trail extension, the list of improvements include providing Sequoia Shuttle with passes for an “artists to trees” program for three years and free city bus passes for every resident for three years; expand SHE’s partnership with California Vanpool Authority to purchase smaller passenger vans to service The Lofts; and even pilot an on-demand, fixed route service to an area not served by existing bus routes and a shuttle service between The Lofts and Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

The council unanimously approved a letter of support saying it would partner with SHE to make the improvements “with the shared goal of mitigating greenhouse gas emissions through the reduction of vehicle miles traveled.”