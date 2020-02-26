City seeks residents with bright ideas for downtown lighting

City to hold March 5 meeting to get public’s input on Downtown Streetlight Project

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – The city of Visalia is looking for residents with bright ideas to improve downtown.

City staff will be holding a community workshop on Thursday, March 5 to provide the public an opportunity to learn about downtown lighting, the accompanying roadway construction, and give their thoughts on the design of the Downtown Streetlight Project.

“The project’s main objective is the replacement of the existing streetlight system to a more efficient system that meets the needs of the downtown area,” shares David Hernandez, City of Visalia Associate Engineer. “Given that downtown is a hub for the community, it’s important to us that we allow for public input on projects like this.”

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia St. in Visalia. The city council awarded the design of the project to Quad Knopf in Visalia for $407,098 in October. The project will repair or replace street lights from Willis Street to the west, Ben Maddox to the east, Oak Avenue to the north, and Mineral King to the south.