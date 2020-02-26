No one injured, one man displaced in duplex fire

Fire began in bedroom of unit where no one was home; neighboring tenant was displaced due to lack of utilities after the fire

VISALIA – A Visalia man will have to find another place to call home for awhile after his was severely damaged in a fire.

The fire started at around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 20 in one of the units in a duplex at 4835 W. Cypress St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke piping from the front door of the structure. One of the tenants said his male neighbor, whose unit was on fire, was still inside but firefighters did not find anyone else inside the building.

About 20 firefighters staffing three engines and two ladder trucks battled the blaze before extinguishing the bedroom fire. Crews were able to clear the duplex by 11:17 p.m. Damage to the home was estimated at $65,000 with an estimated $15,000 loss to contents. The duplex was valued at $164,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but the area of origin was determined to be in the bedroom.

The neighboring tenant did not have any extensive damage but the fire left his unit without access to utilities. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the man and Service Master was notified to begin repairing smoke and water damage to the building.