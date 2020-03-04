Underaged driver arrested after crashing into home

Visalia police arrest 17-year-old driver on charges of DUI after crashing into a garage on E. Cecil Ct.

By Paul Myers

VISALIA – A Visalia teen was arrested last week after bringing his car through the garage door. The only problem is it wasn’t open and it wasn’t his house.

Last Saturday morning, at 6:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of East Cecil Ct. for a traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle that collided into the garage of a residence. The lone 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was contacted and arrested for driving under the influence.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Clinic. The occupants of the residence were asleep at the time of the collision and uninjured. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8116.

Visalia Police Logs

Thursday, Feb. 27

At 12:30 p.m. the Visalia Police Department Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement Team made contact with Willie Bowen, 56, at the Lincoln Oval Park. Bowen was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and was taken into custody for the violation. Bowen had, in his possession, .6 grams of black tar heroin (10 bindles), .8 grams of methamphetamine (2 bindles), and a rock of methamphetamine weighing 2.2 grams, and packaging materials. Bowen was booked into the Bob Wiley pretrial facility for possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drugs for sales.