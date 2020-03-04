Visalia tries to ask the right question about homelessness

Annual public opinion survey asks residents if the city should provide a homeless shelter, more services or no services

By Reggie Ellis

VISALIA – Homelessness is a complex issue which is why effectively reducing it involves asking the right questions. The City of Visalia thinks they have found that question, following a recent presentation.

On Feb. 18, the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) presented the Visalia City Council with draft questions for the city’s annual public opinion survey. While 90% of the survey remained unchanged from a year ago, the CAC did present the council with two new questions on the ongoing topics of homelessness and recreational marijuana sales.

Michelle Nicholson, chief deputy city clerk and liaison for CAC, presented the question No. 9 first.

“Which of the following measures do you believe is the highest priority for addressing homelessness? 1.) More permanent housing; 2.) More low-barrier shelter beds; or 3.) Expand services for sub-populations such as youth and seniors.”

Councilmember Phil Cox said he thought the option of “more low-barrier shelter beds” was too confusing, that “permanent housing” was too vague and that “sub-populations” was too wordy for the average resident.

“Is there any explanation of what a low barrier shelter is?” Cox asked. “The other 138,000 people that live in Visalia do not know what a low barrier shelter bed is. What does more permanent housing mean? Buying vacant apartment buildings and make housing?”

Councilmember Brian Poochigian agreed and suggested simplifying the question to read: “Which of the following would you like to see the City of Visalia prioritize for addressing homelessness? 1. Provide a homeless shelter. 2. More services. 3. Nothing at all.”

Poochigian added, “I’m curious if people don’t want to spend money on homelessness.”