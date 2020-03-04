Visalia tries to ask the right question about homelessness

Annual public opinion survey asks residents if the city should provide a homeless shelter, more services or no services
By Reggie Ellis
VISALIA – Homelessness is a complex issue which is why effectively reducing it involves asking the right questions. The City of Visalia thinks they have found that question, following a recent presentation.
On Feb. 18, the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) presented the Visalia City Council with draft questions for the city’s annual public opinion survey. While 90% of the survey remained unchanged from a year ago, the CAC did present the council with two new questions on the ongoing topics of homelessness and recreational marijuana sales.
Michelle Nicholson, chief deputy city clerk and liaison for CAC, presented the question No. 9 first.
“Which of the following measures do you believe is the highest priority for addressing homelessness? 1.) More permanent housing; 2.) More low-barrier shelter beds; or 3.) Expand services for sub-populations such as youth and seniors.”
Councilmember Phil Cox said he thought the option of “more low-barrier shelter beds” was too confusing, that “permanent housing” was too vague and that “sub-populations” was too wordy for the average resident.
“Is there any explanation of what a low barrier shelter is?” Cox asked. “The other 138,000 people that live in Visalia do not know what a low barrier shelter bed is. What does more permanent housing mean? Buying vacant apartment buildings and make housing?”
Councilmember Brian Poochigian agreed and suggested simplifying the question to read: “Which of the following would you like to see the City of Visalia prioritize for addressing homelessness? 1. Provide a homeless shelter. 2. More services. 3. Nothing at all.”
Poochigian added, “I’m curious if people don’t want to spend money on homelessness.”
Poochigian also made the motion to select the simpler option on the wording for question No. 8 regarding recreational marijuana. Instead of asking “Currently, Visalia is the only City in Tulare County that has not passed a marijuana ordinance. Would you like to see the city revisit this ordinance?”, Poochigian selected the second option which reads “Do you believe the City Council should allow store-front, recreational marijuana businesses in the City of Visalia?” Possible answers include “Yes,” “No” or “No Opinion.”
Motions for both questions passed 2-1 as Mayor Bob Link and Councilmember Greg Collins were absent. The no vote on both questions was cast by Vice Mayor Steve Nelsen, who didn’t question the questions but the entire point of the questionnaire. He said the average citizen doesn’t know what type of services are currently offered to the city’s homeless and doesn’t think the community’s thoughts on marijuana will change enough to justify asking the question each year.
“I don’t appreciate any of the questions asked,” Nelsen said. “I question how much citizens have read about homelessness. And are we asking marijuana question every year to see if we get a different answer?”
The majority of the survey remains unchanged from year to year to better measure trends and changes in public opinion. The 2020 survey will first be conducted on-line since it began in the 1970s. The survey went live on the city’s website on Feb. 28. In-person surveys will be conducted with the intent of targeting demographics less represented in the initial on-line responses beginning on March 7 and continue through April 4. Locations identified by the CAC include Savemart Grocery stores, Food 4 Less, CSET, the Visalia Senior Center and Rawhide Baseball stadium.