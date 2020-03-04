Visalians seek equity for all at the ‘Mall’

Each year, as part of Equity on the Mall, The Source has filled a bus with local residents and gone up to participate, visiting with local representatives and learning about other organizations’ platforms from throughout the Valley. Equity on the Mall is an annual day of democracy in action to close the divide between the San Joaquin Valley residents and policymakers. Organized by the San Joaquin Valley Health Fund, The Center at Sierra Health Foundation and community partners, Equity on the Mall includes a powerful program at the west steps of the Capitol with remarks by elected representatives and community leaders, music, dance, spoken word and an equity platform on some of the most pressing issues impacting communities in the San Joaquin Valley.

Through these efforts, The Source has triggered a wave of change in the county. The Human Rights Campaign hosts a Healthcare Equality Index which serves as a bench-marking tool that evaluates healthcare facilities’ policies and practices related to the inclusion of LGBTQ patients, visitors and employees. It serves as a resource for LGBTQ patients to search for the best facilities for their healthcare needs. Three years ago, there were no Tulare County facilities listed in the Index. Last year, as a result of efforts by The Source, Tulare County Public Health became the first healthcare facility in the area to participate in the index and utilize the HRC’s nondiscrimination and staff training resources. Poth says that two more facilities are in the process of applying to join the Healthcare Equality Index – Family HealthCare Network and Omni Family Health.

Equity on the Mall not only provides the opportunity for community members to advocate at the State Capitol, it is a true learning experience for community members who have never seen state government in action.

“We have taken a bus load of folks for the past three years and it’s a lot of fun,” Poth said. “It’s a good opportunity for people who have never been up to Sacramento. We have a lot of youth who have never even left the county that come up with us.”

This year the Source will be at the capitol and will visit with Devin Mathis on March 11. For more information about this trip and the Source LGBT+ Center, visit www.thesourcelgbt.org.