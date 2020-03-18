Senior Games postponed to avoid virus exposure for at-risk population

Coronavirus fatality rate drastically increases for those age 50 and older, those most at-risk are considered ages 60 and older

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – Winning never gets old, as the Visalia Senior Games motto goes, but, unfortunately for seniors, the coronavirus gets old people.

Visalia Parks and Recreation announced last Friday it was postponing its popular competition for those 55 and older due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The fifth annual games, scheduled to take place March 21-22 and 28-29, was particularly concerning as it caters to the population most at-risk of contracting and, in some cases, dying from the virus. Those 50 years old and older are almost 20 times more likely to die from the virus than younger patients. Age is a particularly strong factor in the severity of the viral effects of COVID-19 as the fatality rate doubles from infants (0%) to 40 somethings (0.4%), then triples for those in their 50s (1.3%) and again in their 60s (3.6%), before doubling into the 70s (8%) and nearly doubles again in the 80s (14.8%), according to the World Health Organization.