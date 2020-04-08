Edible Arrangements delivers free fruit treats to front-line workers throughout Visalia

The deliveries were a cross section of front-line workers ranging from pharmacists to physicians and first responders to store clerks. The delectable deliveries began on March 24 when Edible Arrangements dropped off personal cups of its pineapple flame dipped in chocolate with strawberries at six fire stations. The next day the company brought fresh fruit salads for hospital staff at Kaweah Delta Medical Center and boxes of chocolate dipped strawberries, bananas and apples to officers at the Visalia Police Department. They followed up with fresh food deliveries (chocolate dipped apple truffles) to Pill Box and Towne Center pharmacies as well as Costco workers on April 3. The next day, Edible’s drivers were back at it taking dipped strawberries, apples and bananas to the Visalia Rescue Mission and apple truffles to the Central California Blood Center in Visalia.

“It’s really the employees who are doing all of the work so I want to take every opportunity to thank them as well,” Vickers said. “It’s a great opportunity while we are not as busy to say thank you to all of these workers who are there for us when we need them most.”

Like others in the franchise, Vickers said her location is now offering produce boxes, delivered free to your door, that include fresh fruit as well as fresh vegetables. The box is $29.99, just $5 more than the fresh fruit box, and includes potatoes, carrots and bell peppers in addition to apples, oranges, bananas, grapes and strawberries. She is also offering two rolls of toilet paper with each veggie box order, while supplies last. The Visalia store delivers from Armona to Exeter and from Tulare to Goshen.

“I don’t feel like we are doing anything different than what everyone else is doing,” Vickers said. “We are just a small business, a little piece of the puzzle, there are people at home sewing masks, teaching their kids and just staying home to help prevent the spread. It takes all of us doing our part.”

The veggies weren’t hard to come by as Edible Arrangements’ supplier offers both fresh fruit and vegetables. One of selling points of franchisees of the chain is a proprietary supply chain that delivers quality produce, product supplies, and competitive pricing to ensure they always have enough produce to fill their orders. There are currently more than 1,000 Edible Arrangements in 31 states. Vickers is also offering curbside pickup at her store, located at 4016 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call Edible Arrangements in Visalia at 559-734-8800.