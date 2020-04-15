City stops bus fares during pandemic

The city of Visalia also implemented new procedures for passengers and bus drivers. In order to provide drivers with at least six feet between themselves and passengers, the front doors of the buses will remain locked, passengers will board from the back of the bus and the first few rows of seats will be blocked off. In order to maintain social distancing between passengers, no more than nine riders will be allowed on any bus at one time.

Passengers that require the use of the wheelchair ramp will still have access on all fixed routes. Dial-a-Ride is also free and available but only for those with disabilities and senior citizens.

Bus riders with questions can still call The Greenline, the city’s public transportation hotline, by calling 1-877-40-Go-Green (1-877-404-6473). The Greenline is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Visalia Transit is requiring its drivers to wear protective masks but has been unable to purchase them due to a surge in demand and limited supply in the early weeks of the pandemic. Visalia Transit drivers will wear cloth masks until new supplies arrive. The city is also asking passengers to wear masks and follow state health guidelines when leaving their home.

Passengers holding 3-day, 7-day, or monthly bus passes dated January 20, 2020 or after, may exchange them for a new pass of the same duration when fares are reinstated. The city said on its web site that the ticket counter will remain closed and the doors to the lobby of the Transit Center will remain locked until after the city lifts its emergency.