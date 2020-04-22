Visalia food distributor opens warehouse to the public

After 40 years of delivering to restaurants, schools and stores, Valley Food Service now offers next-day pickup for consumers trying to avoid the crowds

VISALIA – A local company that has been distributing food to restaurants and schools for decades is now selling directly to the public.

Steve Singleton has owned Valley Food Service since 1978 and for the first time in its 49-year history is selling bulk items online order to anyone who wants to avoid the line at Costco, Walmart and Target. About the same time that restaurants began to close and schools closed their campuses, Singleton said he and his wife noticed that stores were running out of food. So he decided to shift gears from hauling food to retailers and restaurateurs to having the public come pick it up.