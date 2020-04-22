Visalia food distributor opens warehouse to the public

After 40 years of delivering to restaurants, schools and stores, Valley Food Service now offers next-day pickup for consumers trying to avoid the crowds
VISALIA – A local company that has been distributing food to restaurants and schools for decades is now selling directly to the public.
Steve Singleton has owned Valley Food Service since 1978 and for the first time in its 49-year history is selling bulk items online order to anyone who wants to avoid the line at Costco, Walmart and Target. About the same time that restaurants began to close and schools closed their campuses, Singleton said he and his wife noticed that stores were running out of food. So he decided to shift gears from hauling food to retailers and restaurateurs to having the public come pick it up.
On April 8, Valley Food Service launched its online store at www.valleyfood.com. The distributor offers 10-pound boxes of Angus or chicken patties, 5-pound bags of linguica or bocks of cheese, 40-pack of juice boxes in four different flavors, 24-packs of frozen burritos and bottled water. Singleton is also selling sanitation supplies such as boxes of vinyl gloves, bleach by the gallon and rolls of paper money, formerly known as toilet paper. All orders must be a minimum of $100.
“We have over 5,000 items in stock,” Singleton said. “We wanted to give people another option to put food on their table.”
Once shoppers place their orders online, Singleton said their order will be ready for next day pickup at Valley Food Service, located at 8716 W. Roosevelt Ave. in the Visalia Industrial Park. Pick up times are from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers will pull into the facilities parking lot and show an employee their order confirmation. Customers remain in their cars while an employee load the food into the trunk of their car.
“It’s a safe way to get your groceries,” Singleton said. “There is no line, no crowd and limited human contact.”
Valley Food Service has been distributing to restaurants, retail stores, convenience stores, fast food drive-ins and school districts throughout the Central San Joaquin Valley for over 40 years.
For questions, call 559-651-9050 or visit www.valleyfood.com.