Visalia to hand down fines for nonessential businesses still open

Sole proprietors, gig workers who have closed their businesses say government relief programs are out of touch with entire sectors
By Reggie Ellis
VISALIA – After a month of asking businesses to voluntarily comply with the Governor’s executive order to close all nonessential businesses, cities in Tulare County are now threatening to take action against those working in defiance.
On April 8, the city of Visalia announced on its web site that “If you own or operate a business that is not designated as one that may be open at this time, or if you own a building in which such business is being conducted, the city may take action against you. PLEASE comply voluntarily with the Governor’s Executive Order and avoid more stringent action.”
City manager Randy Groom said the city wants businesses to comply voluntarily with the Governor’s executive order and that most businesses are, but after being briefed by staff and legal counsel at its April 6 meeting, the Visalia City Council decided to issue the message to business owners through its website and social media.
The City Council discussed both criminal and administrative actions that could be taken against businesses that remain open in defiance of the Governor’s order ranging from misdemeanor criminal prosecution to administrative fines to actions including revocation of the offender’s business license. The discussion noted that some actions could be taken against the property owner in addition to the business owner.
“The police department did some proactive work to let businesses know that if they were not essential they needed to close their doors,” Groom said. “We tried to be as informative as we could.”
The Visalia Police Department confirmed that it will not be doing the enforcement on the city’s announcement. Instead, the task will be handled by Code Enforcement officers operating out of the City’s Planning Department. Code Enforcement did not return calls as of press time, but VPD did say the enforcement would follow the city’s normal process. Code Enforcement will respond to complaints of businesses out of compliance with the state order. Businesses found to be out of compliance will be issued a warning. If the city has to respond to a second complaint and the business is found to be non-compliant, it will issue a citation of $100. A second citation is $200 and a third citation is $500. Every citation issued thereafter is $500. There is a cap of $25,000 per year and the process restarts 12 months after the initial fine.
Under Visalia’s municipal code, the city could also declare the business a “public nuisance” and revoke the business’ business license to operate within the city. The city could also impose liens against the property owner in addition to citing the business owner.
As of April 15, Groom said Code Enforcement has contacted 27 businesses the city had received complaints about being open in defiance of the statewide order. In half of those instances, there were no people in the business and no fines have been issued. The other half of the businesses were there cleaning and sanitizing, doing needed renovations while they are closed for business, or answering phone calls or preparing deliveries but were not open to the public. In some cases, after discussion with the owner, officers discovered that the businesses met the definition for essential services.
“We have not taken a heavy hand in this and have been reluctant to take this step up until this point,” Groom said. “Most businesses are complying and have made the appropriate adjustments to continue operating.”
Out of reach
Not all businesses can be conducted over email and video conferencing. Kasie Adkins had a built successful massage therapy business, The Wellness Studio in Visalia, since opening a year and a half ago. Business was going so well that Adkins brought in a part-time therapist to share the physically demanding work of serving a growing clientele as well as renting space to others to do facials, waxing and nails. That only lasted for one month before the Governor ordered non-essential business to close statewide on March 19.
Adkins, who is a diabetic and has an auto-immune disorder, made the decision to close her business for her own health and the health of her customers. She discussed options to defer rent with her landlord and stopped charging rent to the other beauticians working in her day spa.
“They aren’t really my employees but they aren’t here because I closed my doors,” Adkins said. “That’s hard to deal with and it makes it harder to pay rent for space you aren’t using.”
She was advised to file for unemployment, a new concept for California’s self-employed and a first for the state. Uncomfortable with the idea of accepting money from the government, Adkins reluctantly filled out the forms to ensure her family would have enough income to weather the storm.
Three weeks ago she received a response that she had been approved for zero dollar and zero cents, a precursor for a denial through the state’s Employment Development Department. Traditionally, those self-employed are not eligible for unemployment benefits because they pay themselves a portion of profits rather than a salary. Because there are not earnings form wages, they are not technically unemployed. The form also didn’t ask any questions about her income but that information is normally obtained from the employer or check stubs, neither of which Adkins had.
“I did what I thought was the right thing and closed down,” Adkins said. “But it is difficult going from making a living to making nothing and the state isn’t making things happen any quicker.”
Adkins then began investigating federal loans provided through the Small Business Administration. Self-employed people and independent contractors weren’t allowed to apply for the forgivable loans under SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program until April 10 and the U.S. Department of Treasury did not issue application guidance for those segments of the workforce until April 14. Two days later the $349 billion program had run out of money.
Like many small business owners, she was also hoping to take advantage of a different advance loan forgiveness program through the state. The SBA was offering up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness for any small business but local banks stopped accepting applications two weeks ago and some opted out from the beginning.
“Because I don’t know how long I will be closed, do I need a loan? If I get a loan, how will that affect me and my business later? Will I receive unemployment benefits?
That leaves Adkins without many options. She said she has considered making her own bath bombs that can be sold and delivered to her clients, but she isn’t sure that will be enough to pay her bills.
“I just don’t know what to do,” she said. “I’m totally down and out and don’t have another source of income. I like to pay my bills on time but I don’t have another way to do that.”
Slapped away
Visalia Chamber CEO Gail Zurek said she has heard similar heart wrenching stories from business owners throughout Visalia. She said the businesses hardest hit are those with 10 or fewer employees, often referred to as microbusinesses. Owner operators and sole proprietors of nonessential businesses have closed in an effort to comply with statewide orders but then the state’s unemployment system has continually denied them benefits.
“This crisis highlights the misunderstanding the general public has about small business owners,” Zurek said. “These are people who make a decent living but are not driving around in new cars or taking lavish vacations. These are people who come in early, stay late and regularly skip vacations to keep their dream alive.”
Zurek said businesses hardest hit by the closures are those that work in close proximity to their clients, such as hair and nail salons, barbers, massage therapists and personal trainers. These tend to be a single owner who then sublease space to other self-employed individuals, like Adkins and those working under at her spa. She said many of these business owners are reluctant to take a “government handout” and likely tried to make it for two weeks without income. As the pandemic deepened and the shut down was extended, owners began to looking to secure federal loans or assistance only to find that they didn’t qualify because they didn’t have any payroll or they have not heard back on a more traditional SBA loan.
“Now they are a month in and missed the initial money because they have always tried to make it on their own, without loans or assistance,” Zurek said. “Because they didn’t apply early, they are left without hope and out of the line.”
Much of the federal assistance went to larger companies with payroll to prevent massive layoffs, but sole proprietors, gig workers and contractors fell through the cracks of the safety net.
“The federal government tends to think of small businesses as what we would consider a medium-sized business, between 10-25 employees,” Zurek said. “The systems are not set up to help smaller businesses, which the economy will need to drive employment when we come out of this. Every corporation starts as a mom and pop or single person and the successful ones grow into larger companies.”
Holding on
The closure of so many small businesses is also affecting those that specialize in business to business sales, such as insurance. Stacey Morris, president of Employer Driven Insurance Services, said she started her business in 2018 and struggled to gain footing. She said her business was just inching toward profitability when her clients began closing their doors per the Governor’s order.
“We are accustomed to living in survival mode but this is becoming too expensive,” she said.
One of her company’s main revenue streams is insurance premiums businesses pay for on an annual or monthly basis. Morris said her offices in Visalia and Fresno have had to defer those payments for businesses who don’t have any income of their own.
“Instead of paying bills, people are calling vendors and asking them to give grace periods and then extend them,” Morris said. “This really hurt those business deemed non essential.”
Many of her clients are small farms that have been hit with one hardship after another. She said many of them were just recovering from the drought when some of them lost productive land due to high speed rail and now are forced to wind down production and layoff workers.
“Our focus has certainly changed from finding and selling new clients to just holding on to our current clients,” Morris said. “Without the support for each other’s business, no one will make it through this.”
To complicate matters for household, Morris said her husband is part of a unique sector of the workforce that is essential, full-time yet he isn’t getting paid. Her husband is a logistics broker that lines up transportation for crops from the farm to the grocery store. He normally books 30 or more loads per week but that has dropped to an average of just one load per week. She said one of her clients couldn’t find a buyer for lettuce, so they tilled 250 acres back under ground as fertilizer for next season.
“With schools and entertainment shut down and many restaurants closing, the demand for produce has dropped drastically,” Morris said. “And those staying at home are stocking up on non-perishsable items, so there is nothing to haul.”
Her husband also can’t file for unemployment because his hours have not been cut. As part of the essential service of providing farm to fork transportation, he is still a full-time employee without any income because there is no commission when there is nothing to haul.
“It’s tough,” she said. “Do we go to this employer and ask him to let him go so he can file for unemployment, or is it more beneficial to hang in there and try to make it so he doesn’t lose a good job? There’s too much uncertainty to know.”