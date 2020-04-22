Visalia to hand down fines for nonessential businesses still open

“The police department did some proactive work to let businesses know that if they were not essential they needed to close their doors,” Groom said. “We tried to be as informative as we could.”

The Visalia Police Department confirmed that it will not be doing the enforcement on the city’s announcement. Instead, the task will be handled by Code Enforcement officers operating out of the City’s Planning Department. Code Enforcement did not return calls as of press time, but VPD did say the enforcement would follow the city’s normal process. Code Enforcement will respond to complaints of businesses out of compliance with the state order. Businesses found to be out of compliance will be issued a warning. If the city has to respond to a second complaint and the business is found to be non-compliant, it will issue a citation of $100. A second citation is $200 and a third citation is $500. Every citation issued thereafter is $500. There is a cap of $25,000 per year and the process restarts 12 months after the initial fine.

Under Visalia’s municipal code, the city could also declare the business a “public nuisance” and revoke the business’ business license to operate within the city. The city could also impose liens against the property owner in addition to citing the business owner.

As of April 15, Groom said Code Enforcement has contacted 27 businesses the city had received complaints about being open in defiance of the statewide order. In half of those instances, there were no people in the business and no fines have been issued. The other half of the businesses were there cleaning and sanitizing, doing needed renovations while they are closed for business, or answering phone calls or preparing deliveries but were not open to the public. In some cases, after discussion with the owner, officers discovered that the businesses met the definition for essential services.

“We have not taken a heavy hand in this and have been reluctant to take this step up until this point,” Groom said. “Most businesses are complying and have made the appropriate adjustments to continue operating.”

Out of reach

Not all businesses can be conducted over email and video conferencing. Kasie Adkins had a built successful massage therapy business, The Wellness Studio in Visalia, since opening a year and a half ago. Business was going so well that Adkins brought in a part-time therapist to share the physically demanding work of serving a growing clientele as well as renting space to others to do facials, waxing and nails. That only lasted for one month before the Governor ordered non-essential business to close statewide on March 19.

Adkins, who is a diabetic and has an auto-immune disorder, made the decision to close her business for her own health and the health of her customers. She discussed options to defer rent with her landlord and stopped charging rent to the other beauticians working in her day spa.

“They aren’t really my employees but they aren’t here because I closed my doors,” Adkins said. “That’s hard to deal with and it makes it harder to pay rent for space you aren’t using.”

She was advised to file for unemployment, a new concept for California’s self-employed and a first for the state. Uncomfortable with the idea of accepting money from the government, Adkins reluctantly filled out the forms to ensure her family would have enough income to weather the storm.