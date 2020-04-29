Arsonist gets fired up at ATM on Mooney Boulevard

Someone set fire to ATM at Wells Fargo on Mooney Boulevard in the early morning of April 22

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – We’ve all been a little fired up at the ATM when it can’t read a check or when it’s out of money. But one local arsonist took his frustration with the automatic teller machine a bit too far.

At about 6:03 a.m. on April 22, the Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to Wells Fargo, located at 3707 S. Mooney Boulevard, after smoke and fire were reported coming from the ATM near the front door of the bank. A group of 17 firefighters made quick work of the fire but crews had to make entry into the business and then force entry into a locked room on the interior to completely extinguish any remaining fire. The fire was under control within 10 minutes after crews arrived.

There were no civilians inside of the bank at the time of the fire because the bank did not open until 9 a.m. Southern California Edison and the Gas Company were both requested to secure the utilities to the building. Damage to the ATM and the building was estimated at $70,000 and there was approximately $30,000 damage to the contents of the room inside the bank. The cause of the fire was determined to be arson set by an unknown individual approximately 20 minutes prior to our arrival.