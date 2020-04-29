Second Visalia nursing home reports outbreak of COVID-19

Linwood Meadows and Redwood Springs Healthcare Center are both owned by the Plum Corporation. Redwood Springs currently has 114 residents who have COVID-19, in addition to 60 staff members and eight related individuals, such as family members who came to visit or family of staff. Local hospital staff and a California Medical Assistance Teams (Cal-MAT) are onsite to assist. Cal-MATs are a state-coordinated, rapid deployment team of health care and support professionals for emergency events. Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency clinical liaisons remain in contact with the facility to provide guidance.

Since 2016, Redwood Springs has had 91 health-related deficiencies, more than four times the state and national average. The nursing facility has been cited for having deficiencies in its program to investigate, control and keep infection from spreading in all three of its most recent inspections.

In 2017, Redwood Springs had several infection control deficiencies including not properly labeling a biohazard storage area and cleaning and disinfecting products and not using those products according to directions, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Also in 2017, the facility had a scabies outbreak in 14 patients because staff failed to implement a control plan for the rash caused by a microscopic mite that burrow into the upper layer of the skin and lays eggs. This was the facility’s only infection citation since 2017.

In 2018, the facility failed to prevent the spread of bacteria in eight separate incidents including not washing hands, not changing gloves, leaving soiled linens on the ground, not cleaning bathrooms after use and handling trash without gloves.

Plum Healthcare Group LLC owns 42 nursing homes throughout California, seven of which have been fined for health-related violations totaling $115,775, according to data from Medicare.gov compiled by Review.care, a web site that evaluates and compares nursing homes. Plum’s facilities overall were rated four of five stars, but 14 of its facilities received two stars or less for health inspections. Since 2017, half of Plum’s facilities have had at least one infection citation that could have led to harming patients or staff, but no one was hurt, according to a recent report by Kaiser Health News. A dozen were cited multiple times and one facility, the Pine Creek Care Center in Roseville, was cited four times in the last three years.

Lindsay Gardens, another Tulare County skilled nursing facility with an outbreak, currently has 38 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 14 staff and six others. The facility also has the assistance of a Cal-MAT team and other outside staff.

The three skilled nursing facilities account for nearly half (47%) of the 532 cases in Tulare County. The two Visalia facilities represent 85% of the cases in Visalia.